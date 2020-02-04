Cathay Dragon / Cathay Pacific Feb/Mar 2020 Mainland China service changes as of 0700GMT 04FEB20

Additional Info added as of 0800GMT

Cathay Pacific in the last 24 hours announced further service cancellation to Mainland China, as service to following cities will be suspended from 02FEB20 to 28MAR20 (Previously scheduled until 04FEB20): Haikou, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Sanya, Wenzhou. As of 0800GMT 04FEB20, the airline stated service to Chongqing will be suspended from 05FEB20 to 28MAR20, while Guangzhou suspension extended to 28MAR20.



Reported yesterday, the following is a list of frequency changes for the period of 10FEB20 – 28MAR20, based on comparison of GDS schedule/inventory listing as of 1300GMT 03FEB20 vs OAG schedules listing for the week of 13JAN20.



The airline continues to rebook passengers to next (or earlier) available flight, therefore reservations for Mainland China during the same period remains temporary suspended (except codeshare flights).

Cathay Pacific

Hong Kong – Beijing Capital eff 10FEB20 Service operates 18-21 weekly, instead of 21 (Frequency varies by week)

Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 10FEB20 Service operates 17-21 weekly, instead of 21 (Frequency varies by week)

Cathay Dragon

Hong Kong – Beijing Capital eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 6 to 4-5 daily

Hong Kong – Changsha eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Hong Kong – Chengdu eff 11FEB20 Reduce from 14 to 4-5 weekly

Hong Kong – Fuzhou eff 14FEB20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Guilin eff 11FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Hong Kong – Jinan eff 11FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly

Hong Kong – Kunming eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Hong Kong – Nanjing eff 11FEB20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly

Hong Kong – Nanning eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly

Hong Kong – Qingdao eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Hong Kong – Shanghai Hongqiao eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 10 to 2-3 daily

Hong Kong – Xi’An eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Hong Kong – Xiamen eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Zhengzhou eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly