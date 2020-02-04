MIAT cancels Beijing service in Feb 2020

MIAT Mongolian Airlines during the month of February 2020 is cancelling Ulan Baatar – Beijing Capital service. This route is cancelled from 02FEB20 to 01MAR20, and the airline once again plans to operate 5 weekly flights from 02MAR20, with a mix of Boeing 737 and 767.



OM223 ULN0730 – 0945PEK 76W 4

OM223 ULN0815 – 1030PEK EQV 136

OM223 ULN1715 – 1930PEK 73G 2



OM224 PEK1050 – 1320ULN 76W 4

OM224 PEK1130 – 1400ULN EQV 136

OM224 PEK2030 – 2300ULN 73G 2