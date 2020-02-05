SAS on Tuesday (04FEB20) announced cancellation of Mainland China service, effective immediately until 29FEB20. In addition, the Star Alliance carrier is closing reservations for Mainland China service between 01MAR20 and 15MAR20.
Existing operation as follows.
Copenhagen – Beijing Capital 1 daily A340-300/A350-900XWB
Copenhagen – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily A330-300/A340-300
SAS Feb/Mar 2020 Mainland China service changes as of 04FEB20
