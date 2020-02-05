Emirates Feb/Mar 2020 Hong Kong changes as of 0300GMT 05FEB20

Emirates in the last 24 hours filed further service changes for nonstop Dubai – Hong Kong service, as the airline removes additional 1 daily A380 service for February and March 2020. As of 0300GMT 05FEB20, planned adjustment as follows.



EK382/383 10FEB20 – 11MAR20 777-300ER replaces A380 (Previously scheduled from 02MAR20)

EK386/387 service cancelled during following dates (DXB departure; This adjustment remains unchanged for the moment)

Feb 2020: 12 – 13, 16 – 28

Mar 2020: 01 – 05, 08, 09, 11, 12



For most dates between 10FEB20 and 11MAR20, the airline’s nonstop service is listing 1 daily each A380 and 777-300ER, instead of the usual 3 daily A380 flight. 1-stop service via Bangkok, on board Airbus A380, remains unchanged for the moment.