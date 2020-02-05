South African Airways this week once again extended service cancellation for Johannesburg – Hong Kong route. The airline now plans to resume this service from 02MAR20, instead of 22FEB20.
A340-300 aircraft operates this route 4 times weekly.
SA286 JNB1650 – 1150+1HKG 343 x357
SA287 HKG2350 – 0710+1JNB 343 x146
South African Airways Feb 2020 Hong Kong adjustment as of 04FEB20
