Austrian Airlines during the month of May 2020 is operating limited-time service on Vienna – Zaporizhia route, scheduled from 12MAY20 to 25MAY20. This route is served on daily basis, temporary replacing Vienna – Dniepropetrovsk route.
Airbus A319/Embraer E195 aircraft operates this route.
OS673 VIE0950 – 1300OZH EQV D
OS674 OZH1345 – 1505VIE EQV D
Austrian moves Dniepropetrovsk service to Zaporizhia in May 2020
Posted
Austrian Airlines during the month of May 2020 is operating limited-time service on Vienna – Zaporizhia route, scheduled from 12MAY20 to 25MAY20. This route is served on daily basis, temporary replacing Vienna – Dniepropetrovsk route.