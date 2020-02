Cape Air delays Tecnam P2012 Nashville service to March 2020

Cape Air has delayed planned service entry of Tecnam P2012 Traveller aircraft at Nashville. The airline on 22JAN20 launched service to Marion and Owensboro, however service is operated by Cessna aircraft.



Following service at Nashville will gradually move to Tecnam P2012 aircraft in March and April 2020.



Nashville – Marion IL eff 04MAR20 Tecnam P2012 Traveller replaces Cessna

9K1130 BNA0954 – 1115MWA T12 x67

9K1121 BNA1719 – 1840MWA T12 x67



9K1120 MWA0738 – 0859BNA T12 x67

9K1133 MWA1503 – 1624BNA T12 x67



Nashville – Owensboro eff 01APR20 Tecnam P2012 Traveller replaces Cessna

9K1290 BNA0854 – 0955OWB T12 x7

9K1290 BNA1049 – 1150OWB T12 7

9K1287 BNA1819 – 1920OWB T12 x7

9K1287 BNA1908 – 2009OWB T12 7



9K1280 OWB0735 – 0829BNA T12 x7

9K1280 OWB0900 – 0954BNA T12 7

9K1291 OWB1630 – 1724BNA T12 x7

9K1291 OWB1719 – 1813BNA T12 7