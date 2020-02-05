Turkish Airlines cancels Mainland China service in Feb 2020

Turkish Airlines earlier this month filed service changes to Mainland China, as the Star Alliance carrier cancelled all service. The airline currently schedules cancellation from 01FEB20 to 29FEB20.



Istanbul – Beijing Capital 1 daily 777-300ER

Istanbul – Guangzhou 1 daily 777-300ER

Istanbul – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily 777-300ER

Istanbul – Xi’An 3 weekly A330-200



The airline originally filed 4 weekly to Beijing, 3 to Guangzhou, 4 to Shanghai and 2 to Xi'An for the month of February 2020.