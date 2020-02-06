Amaszonas increases Santa Cruz – Cochabamba from mid-Feb 2020

Amaszonas this month is increasing Santa Cruz – Cochabamba service, as the airline schedules 2nd daily flight. The new flight operates with Embraer E190 aircraft, effective from 17FEB20.
Z8153 VVI0850 – 0935CBB E90 D
Z8155 VVI1800 – 1845CBB E90 D
Z8154 CBB1010 – 1055VVI E90 D
Z8156 CBB1925 – 2010VVI E90 D
