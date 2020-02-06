Cape Air outlines Tecnam P2012 operations in 2019/20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Cape Air since December 2019 launched Tecnam P2012 aircraft service, set to replace Cessna aircraft on gradual basis. As of 02FEB20, planned additional Tecnam P2012 aircraft service includes the following.

eff 04MAR20 Nashville – Marion IL
eff 04MAR20 St. Louis – Marion IL
eff 01APR20 St. Louis – Owensboro
eff 08APR20 Boston – Rutland

The airline already introduced Tecnam P2012 service on following routes:

eff 14DEC19 Boston – Rutland
eff 08JAN20 Chicago O’Hare – Quincy
eff 08JAN20 St. Louis – Quincy

