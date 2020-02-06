Alaska Airlines from June 2020 is adding Paine Field – Boise service, scheduled on daily basis. From 18JUN20, the airline operates this route with Embraer E175 aircraft, by AlaskaHorizon. Reservation for this route opened this week.
AS2164 PAE1910 – 2140BOI E75 D
AS2165 BOI0700 – 0745PAE E75 D
Alaska Airlines adds Paine Field – Boise service from June 2020
