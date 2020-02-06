Cathay Pacific S20 New York / San Francisco service changes as of 06FEB20

Cathay Pacific has filed additional changes to its North American operation for summer 2020 season, effective 29MAR20 – 24OCT20. As of 06FEB20, the airline filed frequency changes for New York and San Francisco.



Hong Kong – New York JFK 29MAR20 – 01JUL20 Nonstop service maintained at 3 daily level. Planned increase to 25 weekly cancelled delayed to 02JUL20

CX844 HKG0200 – 0600JFK 77W D

CX830 HKG0905 – 1310JFK 77W D

CX840 HKG1615 – 2025JFK 77W D



CX843 JFK0155 – 0540+1HKG 77W D

CX841 JFK1000 – 1400+1HKG 77W D

CX831 JFK1450 – 1855+1HKG 77W D



Overall service to New York JFK will be reduced from 28 to 21 weekly during this period.



Hong Kong – San Francisco 29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 21 to 18 weekly

CX872 HKG0045 – 2220-1SFO 77W D

CX870 HKG1355 – 1125SFO 359 D

CX892 HKG1905 – 1640SFO 359 x123



CX873 SFO0015 – 0600+1HKG 77W x4

CX873 SFO0015 – 0555+1HKG 77W 4

CX851 SFO0115 – 0650+1HKG 359 x234

CX879 SFO1300 – 1855+1HKG 359 D



Planned CX870/879 service operated by A350-900XWB from 29MAR20, instead of 777-300ER, remains unchanged.