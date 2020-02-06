Aerolineas Argentinas Feb 2020 Punta Cana routing changes

By Jim Liu

Posted

Aerolineas Argentinas during the month of February 2020 is adjusting operational routing for Buenos Aires Ezeiza – (Resistencia) – Punta Cana service. From 03FEB20 to 29FEB20, departures from Punta Cana will operate via Asuncion, temporary replacing Salta.

Boeing 737-800 operates this route 6 times weekly.

AR1324 EZE0315 – 0445RES0525 – 1140PUJ 738 x7
AR1325 PUJ1255 – 2046ASU2120 – 2310EZE 738 x7

There is no service change for 1 weekly Cordoba – (Tucuman) – Punta Cana routing.