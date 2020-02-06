Air China March 2020 Australia service changes as of 06FEB20

Air China in the last 24 hours filed planned operation to Australia for the month of March 2020. Planned changes as of 1200GMT 06FEB20 as follows.
Beijing Capital – Melbourne 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly
CA165 PEK0040 – 1545MEL 333 36
CA166 MEL2015 – 0500+1PEK 333 36
Beijing Capital – Sydney 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 3-class 777-300ER replaces A330-300, reduce from 7 to 2 weekly
CA173 PEK0140 – 1530SYD 773 47
CA174 SYD2040 – 0440+1PEK 773 47
Chengdu – Sydney 03FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly schedule removed
