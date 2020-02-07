Kenya Airways Feb/Mar 2020 Bangkok / Guangzhou changes as of 07FEB20

Kenya Airways this week filed service changes for Nairobi – Bangkok – Guangzhou service. The Bangkok – Guangzhou sector has been cancelled since 31JAN20, now extended until 28MAR20 instead of 14FEB20.



For Nairobi – Bangkok sector, the airline is reducing overall service from 7 to 5 weekly, from 11FEB20 to 28MAR20. Operational schedule from Nairobi has shifted from overnight to morning hours. Current schedule is updated for the week of 11FEB20.



KQ886 NBO0830 – 2200BKK 788 x13

KQ887 BKK0100 – 0605NBO 788 x24