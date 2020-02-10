LOT Polish Airlines expands seasonal routes at Rzeszow in S20

LOT Polish Airlines last week announced route launch at Rzeszow, offering weekly service to Gdansk and Zadar, on board Dash8-Q400 aircraft. Planned schedule as follows.
Rzeszow – Gdansk 25APR20 – 26SEP20 1 weekly Dash8-Q400
LO3516 RZE1905 – 2030GDN DH4 6
LO3515 GDN1205 – 1325RZE DH4 6
Rzeszow – Zadar 30MAY20 – 19SEP20 1 weekly Dash8-Q400
LO569 RZE1355 – 1555ZAD DH4 6
LO570 ZAD1635 – 1835RZE DH4 6
