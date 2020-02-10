Pakistan International Increases Multan – UAE flights in 1Q20

Pakistan International Airlines last month expanded service between Multan and The United Arab Emirates, as the airline introduces additional frequencies for Dubai and Sharjah.
Multan – Dubai eff 07JAN20 Increase from 2 to 4 weekly
PK221 MUX0100 – 0300DXB 32A 6
PK221 MUX0830 – 1030DXB 320 2
PK221 MUX0930 – 1130DXB 320 14
PK222 DXB1200 – 1600MUX 320 2
PK222 DXB1245 – 1640MUX 320 4
PK222 DXB1245 – 1645MUX 320 1
PK222 DXB1330 – 1730MUX 32A 6
Multan – Sharjah eff 08JAN20 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly
PK293 MUX0135 – 0330SHJ 320 35
PK293 MUX0205 – 0401SHJ 320 7
PK294 SHJ0430 – 0825MUX 320 35
PK294 SHJ0500 – 0855MUX 320 7
