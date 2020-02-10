Pakistan International Increases Multan – UAE flights in 1Q20

Pakistan International Airlines last month expanded service between Multan and The United Arab Emirates, as the airline introduces additional frequencies for Dubai and Sharjah.

Multan – Dubai eff 07JAN20 Increase from 2 to 4 weekly
PK221 MUX0100 – 0300DXB 32A 6
PK221 MUX0830 – 1030DXB 320 2
PK221 MUX0930 – 1130DXB 320 14

PK222 DXB1200 – 1600MUX 320 2
PK222 DXB1245 – 1640MUX 320 4
PK222 DXB1245 – 1645MUX 320 1
PK222 DXB1330 – 1730MUX 32A 6

Multan – Sharjah eff 08JAN20 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly
PK293 MUX0135 – 0330SHJ 320 35
PK293 MUX0205 – 0401SHJ 320 7

PK294 SHJ0430 – 0825MUX 320 35
PK294 SHJ0500 – 0855MUX 320 7

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.