Ural Airlines in recent schedule update removed preliminary schedule for Moscow Zhukovsky – Beijing Daxing service. The airline intended to operate this route 4 times weekly with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, from 30MAR20. The airline never opened ticket sales for this route.
U6809 ZIA1530 – 0355+1PKX 7M8 14
U6809 ZIA2130 – 0955+1PKX 7M8 25
U6810 PKX0455 – 0820ZIA 7M8 25
U6810 PKX1055 – 1420ZIA 7M8 36
Ural Airlines removes Moscow – Beijing schedule in S20
