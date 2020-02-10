Ural Airlines removes Moscow – Beijing schedule in S20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Ural Airlines in recent schedule update removed preliminary schedule for Moscow Zhukovsky – Beijing Daxing service. The airline intended to operate this route 4 times weekly with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, from 30MAR20. The airline never opened ticket sales for this route.

U6809 ZIA1530 – 0355+1PKX 7M8 14
U6809 ZIA2130 – 0955+1PKX 7M8 25

U6810 PKX0455 – 0820ZIA 7M8 25
U6810 PKX1055 – 1420ZIA 7M8 36

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  7 - 9 June 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.