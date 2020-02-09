United Airlines during the weekend of 07FEB20’s schedule filed service aircraft changes for San Francisco – Taipei Taoyuan route. From 01MAR20 to 26MAR20 (US departure), Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will operate this route on daily basis, replacing 777-300ER.
Following schedule is effective 08MAR20 – 26MAR20.
UA871 SFO1350 – 1850+1TPE 789 D
UA872 TPE1035 – 0640SFO 789 D
United March 2020 San Francisco – Taipei aircraft changes
