Korean Air S20 Europe aircraft changes as of 07FEB20

Korean Air in last week’s schedule update filed additional aircraft changes for European service, during summer 2020 season. Planned changes as follow.



Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow 02JUL20 – 31AUG20 A380 continues to operate 3 weekly (Day 246), instead of Daily. 4 weekly 747-8I and 3 weekly A380 is now scheduled for entire summer season

Seoul Incheon – Moscow Sheremetyevo eff 29MAR20 A330-200 replaces 787-9

Seoul Incheon – Prague 08JUN20 – 10JUL20 777-300ER replaces 747-8I, 4 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Rome eff 29MAR20 4 of 7 weekly operated by 777-300ER (Day x246), replacing 747-8I



Previously reported aircraft changes for Europe:

Seoul Incheon – Istanbul eff 29MAR20 777-300ER replaces -200ER, 5 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Milan Malpensa eff 29MAR20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly, A330-200 replaces 777-300ER from 01MAY20

Seoul Incheon – Vienna eff 29MAR20 777-300ER replaces -200ER, 4 weekly (5 weekly from 27APR20. Frequency unchanged)

Seoul Incheon – Zurich eff 31MAR20 Service resumption, 777-300ER replaces -200ER, 3 weekly