EVA Air further reduces Feb/Mar 2020 Hong Kong / Macau schedule

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

EVA Air as of Monday 10FEB20 filed additional service reduction for Hong Kong and Macau, while extending effective date until late-March 2020.

Kaohsiung – Macau 13FEB20 – 28MAR20 11 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce from 11 to 4 weekly)
Taichung – Macau 14FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled
Taipei Taoyuan – Hong Kong 13FEB20 – 28MAR20 Further service reduction, from 9 to 2 daily (instead of 3)
BR891 TPE0700 – 0850HKG 781 D
BR869 TPE1235 – 1430HKG 321 D

BR892 HKG0950 – 1130TPE 781 D
BR870 HKG1530 – 1710TPE 321 D

Taipei Taoyuan – Macau 14FEB20 – 28MAR20 Further service reduction, from 4 to 1 daily (instead of 2). In March 2020, Day 17 operates with 777-300ER
BR801 TPE1000 – 1155MFM 321 D
BR802 MFM1315 – 1455TPE 321 D

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  7 - 9 June 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.