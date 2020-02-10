EVA Air further reduces Feb/Mar 2020 Hong Kong / Macau schedule

EVA Air as of Monday 10FEB20 filed additional service reduction for Hong Kong and Macau, while extending effective date until late-March 2020.



Kaohsiung – Macau 13FEB20 – 28MAR20 11 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce from 11 to 4 weekly)

Taichung – Macau 14FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Hong Kong 13FEB20 – 28MAR20 Further service reduction, from 9 to 2 daily (instead of 3)

BR891 TPE0700 – 0850HKG 781 D

BR869 TPE1235 – 1430HKG 321 D



BR892 HKG0950 – 1130TPE 781 D

BR870 HKG1530 – 1710TPE 321 D



Taipei Taoyuan – Macau 14FEB20 – 28MAR20 Further service reduction, from 4 to 1 daily (instead of 2). In March 2020, Day 17 operates with 777-300ER

BR801 TPE1000 – 1155MFM 321 D

BR802 MFM1315 – 1455TPE 321 D