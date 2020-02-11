US-Bangla Airlines Guangzhou service changes from Feb 2020

US-Bangla Airlines from February 2020 is adjusting Dhaka – Guangzhou service. Based on the airline’s online booking system, the airline is reducing service from 7 to 3 weekly, effective from 14FEB20 until 28MAR20. As of 10FEB20, reservation for travel for the week of 10FEB20 is not available, as earliest travel date available for booking is 19FEB20.



BS325 DAC2210 – 0350+1CAN 738 357

BS326 CAN0500 – 0730DAC 738 146