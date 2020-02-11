Avianca 2Q20 Medellin – New York service changes as of 10FEB20

Avianca in the second quarter of 2020 is adjusting service on Medellin – New York JFK route. From 29MAR20 to 25JUN20, the airline plans to operate Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft on this route, replacing Airbus A319. Operational frequency reduces from 7 to 4 weekly flights during this period.



AV042 MDE2320 – 0530+1JFK 788 x246

AV043 JFK0730 – 1155MDE 788 x357



Service operates with A320 with daily flight from 26JUN20.