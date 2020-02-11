Korean low-cost carrier EastarJet in summer 2020 season will maintain Seoul Incheon – Hualien service, launched in late-October 2019. From 31MAR20, the airline will continue to operate 3 weekly flights, however operational schedule will move from morning hours to afternoon hours.
ZE825 ICN1335 – 1500HUN 738 246
ZE826 HUN1600 – 1920ICN 738 246
EastarJet maintains Hualien service in S20
