Air France - KLM updates Beijing / Shanghai March 2020 schedule as of 11FEB20

Air France-KLM in the last few days completed its schedule changes for service to Beijing and Shanghai, as both carriers plan to resume operation from 16MAR20. Between 16MAR20 and 28MAR20, both carriers will operate on alternating days to both Beijing and Shanghai.



All dates listed below is based on Paris and Amsterdam departures.



Air France

Paris CDG – Beijing Capital AF382/381 777-300ER operates on following dates in March: 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27

Paris CDG – Shanghai Pu Dong AF116/111 777-300ER operates on following dates in March: 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28



KLM

Amsterdam – Beijing Capital 787-9 operates on following dates in March: 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28

Amsterdam – Shanghai Pu Dong 787-9 operates on following dates in March: 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27