T'Way Air Feb/Mar 2020 Macau / Taiwan service changes as of 10FEB20

Korean carrier T’Way Air in the last few days filed additional changes for flights to Taiwan and Macau, for February and March 2020. Planned changes as follows.



Daegu – Taipei Taoyuan 11FEB20 – 03MAR20 Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Macau 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly service cancelled