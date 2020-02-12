Eastar Jet Feb/Mar 2020 Asia / Domestic service adjustment as of 11FEB20

Eastar Jet in the last few days filed additional service changes for the month of February and March 2020, including domestic routes. Latest adjustment as of 11FEB20 as follows.
Cheongju – Taipei Taoyuan 16FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Jeju – Cheongju Reduce from 3 to 2 daily during following: 11FEB20 – 14FEB20, 18FEB20 – 20FEB20
Jeju – Seoul Gimpo 11FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 133 weekly to 100 – 126 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Bangkok Reduce from 16 weekly to
13FEB20 – 20MAR20 7 weekly
21MAR20 – 28MAR20 9 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Da Nang 13FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Seoul Incheon – Kota Kinabalu 10FEB20 – 19MAR20 Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly
