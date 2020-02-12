Eastar Jet Feb/Mar 2020 Asia / Domestic service adjustment as of 11FEB20

Eastar Jet in the last few days filed additional service changes for the month of February and March 2020, including domestic routes. Latest adjustment as of 11FEB20 as follows.



Cheongju – Taipei Taoyuan 16FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Jeju – Cheongju Reduce from 3 to 2 daily during following: 11FEB20 – 14FEB20, 18FEB20 – 20FEB20

Jeju – Seoul Gimpo 11FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 133 weekly to 100 – 126 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Bangkok Reduce from 16 weekly to

13FEB20 – 20MAR20 7 weekly

21MAR20 – 28MAR20 9 weekly



Seoul Incheon – Da Nang 13FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Seoul Incheon – Kota Kinabalu 10FEB20 – 19MAR20 Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly