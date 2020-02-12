Aeroflot Russian Airlines in recent schedule update filed aircraft changes for Moscow Sheremetyevo – Mumbai route, scheduled to resume on 02JUL20. From 02AUG20 to 25OCT20, Airbus A330-300 to operate this route on daily basis, instead of -200.
SU238 SVO0025 – 0950BOM 333 D
SU239 BOM1120 – 1620SVO 333 D
Aeroflot Aug - Oct 2020 Mumbai aircraft changes
