Air Canada cancels Toronto – Hong Kong service in March 2020

Air Canada this week announced temporary cancellation on Toronto – Hong Kong route, for travel between 01MAR20 and 27MAR20 (Toronto departure). The Star Alliance carrier currently operates this route once daily, with 777-300ER aircraft.



AC will continue to operate Vancouver – Hong Kong service during this period, with 777-200LR operating daily.



AC007 YVR1315 – 1805+1HKG 77L D

AC008 HKG2020 – 1655YVR 77L D