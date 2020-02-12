tigerair Taiwan Feb/Mar 2020 Philippines / Macau service changes as of 11FEB20

tigerair Taiwan this week announced cancellation of Philippines service due to latest travel restriction issued by the Filipino Authority. From 15FEB20 to 31MAR20, following service will be cancelled.



Taipei Taoyuan – Cebu 3 weekly A320

Taipei Taoyuan – Kalibo 3 weekly A320

Taipei Taoyuan – Puerto Princesa 3 weekly A320



The airline on Tuesday (11FEB20) also further modified service to Macau. For Taipei Taoyuan – Macau route, the airline accelerates cancellation date to 12FEB20, instead of 27FEB20. The airline already cancelled Kaohsiung – Macau and Taichung – Macau since 07FEB20. The airline plans to resume service on 01APR20 at the earliest.