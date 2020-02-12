tigerair Taiwan Feb/Mar 2020 Philippines / Macau service changes as of 11FEB20

By Jim Liu

Posted

tigerair Taiwan this week announced cancellation of Philippines service due to latest travel restriction issued by the Filipino Authority. From 15FEB20 to 31MAR20, following service will be cancelled.

Taipei Taoyuan – Cebu 3 weekly A320
Taipei Taoyuan – Kalibo 3 weekly A320
Taipei Taoyuan – Puerto Princesa 3 weekly A320

The airline on Tuesday (11FEB20) also further modified service to Macau. For Taipei Taoyuan – Macau route, the airline accelerates cancellation date to 12FEB20, instead of 27FEB20. The airline already cancelled Kaohsiung – Macau and Taichung – Macau since 07FEB20. The airline plans to resume service on 01APR20 at the earliest.

About The Author...

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.