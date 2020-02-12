Air Canada 3Q20 Vancouver – Newark aircraft changes as of 12FEB20

Air Canada in recent schedule update once again filed aircraft changes for its seasonal 2nd daily Vancouver – Newark service, AC546/547. From Vancouver, service switches back to Boeing 737 MAX 8, from A319, between 01JUL20 and 07SEP20. Further changes remain possible.



AC548 YVR0845 – 1648EWR 788 D

AC546 YVR1425 – 2235EWR 7M8 D



AC547 EWR0700 – 0950YVR 7M8 D

AC549 EWR1820 – 2101YVR 788 D