Peach Feb/Mar 2020 Hong Kong service changes as of 12FEB20

Japanese carrier Peach Aviation yesterday (12FEB20) announced service changes to Hong Kong, for the month of February and March 2020. Planned adjustment as follows.
Okinawa – Hong Kong 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled
Osaka Kansai – Hong Kong 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily
