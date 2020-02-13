TAP Air Portugal in the first half of 2020 is expanding codeshare partnership with JetBlue, covering additional routes via Boston. Following routes will be gradually added between late-January and late-June 2020.
TAP Air Portugal operated by JetBlue
Boston – Burbank
Boston – Portland OR
Boston – Rochester NY
Boston – Sacramento
Boston – Salt Lake City
TAP Air Portugal expands JetBlue Boston codeshare in 1H20
