KLM delays Boeing 787-10 Curacao service to late-Oct 2020

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in recent schedule update revised Boeing 787-10 service entry date on Amsterdam – Curacao route. Previously scheduled from 01JUN20 (3 weekly 787-10 and 4 weekly 747-400), the 787-10 Dreamliner service is now scheduled from 25OCT20.
Following schedule effective 01JUN20 – 24OCT20.
KL735 AMS0920 – 1255CUR 744 3
KL735 AMS1050 – 1425CUR 744 x3
KL736 CUR1445 – 0600+1AMS 744 3
KL736 CUR1620 – 0735+1AMS 744 x13
KL736 CUR1635 – 0750+1AMS 744 1
