Mahan Air schedules Phuket service in Mar/Apr 2020

Iranian carrier Mahan Air in March and April 2020 plans to operate additional route to Thailand, with the scheduling of daily Tehran Imam Khomeini – Phuket route. From 22MAR20 to 04APR20, this route will be served by Airbus A340-300 aircraft.



Following schedule is effective 22MAR20 – 28MAR20.



W5057 IKA2200 – 0745+1HKT 343 D

W5056 HKT0930 – 1715IKA 343 D