AirDo expands Tokyo – Memanbetsu Boeing 767 service in S20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

AirDo in summer 2020 season plans to expand Boeing 767 service on Tokyo Haneda – Memanbetsu route, as the airline operates the widebody aircraft for entire summer season, on 1 of 2 daily flights. In summer 2019, the 767 was operating mostly during peak season.

HD077 HND1120 – 1300MMB 763 D
HD079 HND1645 – 1830MMB 737 D

HD078 MMB1340 – 1535HND 763 D
HD080 MMB1900 – 2055HND 737 D

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  7 - 9 June 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.