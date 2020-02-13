AirDo in summer 2020 season plans to expand Boeing 767 service on Tokyo Haneda – Memanbetsu route, as the airline operates the widebody aircraft for entire summer season, on 1 of 2 daily flights. In summer 2019, the 767 was operating mostly during peak season.
HD077 HND1120 – 1300MMB 763 D
HD079 HND1645 – 1830MMB 737 D
HD078 MMB1340 – 1535HND 763 D
HD080 MMB1900 – 2055HND 737 D
AirDo expands Tokyo – Memanbetsu Boeing 767 service in S20
