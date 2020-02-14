Aeroflot S20 Moscow – Beijing service adjustment as of 12FEB20

Aeroflot in the last few days filed additional aircraft changes for Moscow – Beijing service. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the Skyteam member is moving operation from Beijing Capital to Beijing Daxing from 28MAR20 (Moscow departure).



Latest aircraft adjustment sees Boeing 777-300ER operating on selected flights in June 2020 as SU202/203, while planned 4th daily SU214/215 service from 02JUN20 remains unchanged.



Planned operational aircraft listed below is based on Moscow departure.

SU200/201

29MAR20 – 28APR20 332 Day 2 359 Day x2

29APR20 – 08MAY20 359 Daily

09MAY20 – 31MAY20 359 Day x6 77W Day 6

01JUN20 – 24OCT20 77W Daily



SU202/203

29MAR20 – 30APR20 332 Day x2

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 359 Daily

01JUN20 – 29JUN20 359 Day x14 77W Day 14

30JUN20 – 24OCT20 359 Daily (777-300ER operates on 25JUL20 from SVO)



SU204/205

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 77W Daily

01JUN20 – 24OCT20 359 Daily



SU214/215

02JUN20 – 24OCT20 359 Daily



Following schedule effective for the month of June 2020.



SU214 SVO0055 – 1305PKX 359 D

SU200 SVO0915 – 2130PKX 77W D

SU202 SVO1730 – 0540+1PKX 77W 14

SU202 SVO1730 – 0540+1PKX 359 x14

SU204 SVO2120 – 0950+1PKX 359 D



SU201 PKX0200 – 0500SVO 77W D

SU203 PKX0730 – 1020SVO 77W 25

SU203 PKX0730 – 1020SVO 359 x25

SU205 PKX1140 – 1435SVO 359 D

SU215 PKX1445 – 1725SVO 359 D