Qatar Airways in Northern summer 2020 season plans operational aircraft changes on Doha – Mahe Island service, as the airline plans Boeing 777-200LR aircraft to Seychelles. From 01MAY20, 777-200LR operates daily, replacing A330-200.
QR678 DOH0145 – 0815SEZ 77L D
QR679 SEZ1835 – 2255DOH 77L D
During following period, the airline will operate 777-300ER instead of -200LR:
07JUL20 – 15JUL20 Day 23
28JUL20 – 05AUG20 Day 23
08SEP20 – 23SEP20 Day 23
02OCT20 – 09OCT20 Daily
13OCT20 – 21OCT20 Day 23
Qatar Airways Seychelles aircraft changes from May 2020
