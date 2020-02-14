Indonesian carrier Citilink last week launched new route to Malaysia, which saw the inaugural of Bandung – Kuala Lumpur service on 08FEB20. This route is served on daily basis, on board Airbus A320 aircraft.
QG538 BDO1750 – 2115KUL 320 D
QG539 KUL1520 – 1645BDO 320 D
Citilink begins Bandung – Kuala Lumpur service from Feb 2020
Posted
Indonesian carrier Citilink last week launched new route to Malaysia, which saw the inaugural of Bandung – Kuala Lumpur service on 08FEB20. This route is served on daily basis, on board Airbus A320 aircraft.