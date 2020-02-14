Contour Airlines launches Indianapolis service from June 2020

Contour Airlines last week announced new service launch at Indianapolis, scheduled from June 2020. On board Embraer ERJ135 aircraft, the airline will launch following service from 10JUN20.
Indianapolis – Nashville eff 10JUN20 2 daily (1 on weekends)
LF3701 IND0845 – 0850BNA ERJ x67
LF3703 IND1145 – 1150BNA ERJ 6
LF3703 IND1925 – 1930BNA ERJ x6
LF3702 BNA0725 – 0925IND ERJ x67
LF3704 BNA0915 – 1115IND ERJ 6
LF3704 BNA1655 – 1855IND ERJ x6
Indianapolis – Pittsburgh eff 10JUN20 1 daily
LF3712 IND1215 – 1320PIT ERJ x67
LF3712 IND1315 – 1420PIT ERJ 67
LF3711 PIT1400 – 1515IND ERJ x67
LF3711 PIT1500 – 1615IND ERJ 67
Indianapolis – St. Louis eff 10JUN20 2 daily (1 on weekends)
LF3702 IND0955 – 1000STL ERJ x67
LF3711 IND1645 – 1650STL ERJ 67
LF3711 IND1730 – 1735STL ERJ x67
LF3712 STL0815 – 1015IND ERJ x67
LF3712 STL1030 – 1230IND ERJ 67
LF3714 STL1805 – 2005IND ERJ x67
