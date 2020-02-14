PAL Express delays Davao – Manado launch to May 2020

PAL Express in the last few days revised planned Davao – Manado service launch. Previously scheduled from 31MAR20, the airline now plans to operate this route from 17MAY20. For the moment the airline is displaying 4 weekly flights, instead initially filed 3 weekly.



PR2979 DVO0930 – 1115MDC DH4 247

PR2979 DVO1500 – 1645MDC DH4 6



PR2980 MDC1215 – 1400DVO DH4 247

PR2980 MDC1745 – 1930DVO DH4 6