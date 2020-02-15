United extends Greater China Region service changes to late-April 2020

United Airlines during the weekend of 14FEB20’s schedule update extended service changes to Greater China Region, now scheduled until 22/23APR20. Planned changes as follows.



San Francisco – Taipei Taoyuan 01MAR20 – 22APR20 787-9 replaces 777-300ER (Previously scheduled until 27MAR20)



Following service now cancelled until 23APR20:

Chicago O’Hare – Beijing Capital 1 daily

Chicago O’Hare – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily

Newark – Beijing Capital 1 daily

Newark – Hong Kong 1 daily (UA to operate 1 daily upon service resumption)

Newark – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily

San Francisco – Chengdu 3 weekly

San Francisco – Hong Kong 2 daily

San Francisco – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 daily

Washington Dulles – Beijing Capital 1 daily