interCaribbean from March 2020 is doubling Kingston – Havana service, where the airline schedules 4 weekly flights, instead of 2. Service increase will commence on 09MAR20. Embraer ERJ145 aircraft operates tis route.
JY618 KIN1705 – 1940HAV ER4 x247
JY617 HAV1740 – 1815KIN ER4 x247
interCaribbean doubles Kingston – Havana service from March 2020
