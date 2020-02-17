EVA Air in recent schedule update further reduces capacity on selected cross-strait service, in addition to previously planned frequency reduction. Latest aircraft adjustment as follows.
Taipei Taoyuan – Beijing Capital 21FEB20 – 31MAR20 A321 replaces 777-300ER, 4 weekly
Taipei Taoyuan – Shanghai Pu Dong 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 A321 replaces 777-300ER, 7 weekly
EVA Air Feb/Mar 2020 Beijing / Shanghai aircraft changes as of 17FEB20
