EVA Air Feb/Mar 2020 Beijing / Shanghai aircraft changes as of 17FEB20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

EVA Air in recent schedule update further reduces capacity on selected cross-strait service, in addition to previously planned frequency reduction. Latest aircraft adjustment as follows.

Taipei Taoyuan – Beijing Capital 21FEB20 – 31MAR20 A321 replaces 777-300ER, 4 weekly
Taipei Taoyuan – Shanghai Pu Dong 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 A321 replaces 777-300ER, 7 weekly

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  7 - 9 June 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.