Emirates March 2020 Hong Kong aircraft changes as of 17FEB20

Emirates during the month of March 2020 further reduces capacity on Dubai – Hong Kong nonstop service, now served 1 daily instead of 3. From 01MAR20 to 31MAR20, the daily service will be operated by 777-300ER, instead of Airbus A380.



EK380 DXB0955 – 2105HKG 77W D

EK381 HKG0035 – 0535DXB 77W D



Dubai – Bangkok – Hong Kong 1 daily service continues to be operated by A380.