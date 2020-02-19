Royal Brunei extends Mainland China / Hong Kong adjustment to March 2020

Royal Brunei In recent schedule update extended service cancellations to Mainland China to late-March 2020, instead of previously filed late-February 2020. Also, the airline is further reducing service to Hong Kong, until late-March.
Bandar Seri Begawan – Beijing Daxing
01FEB20 – 11FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
12FEB20 – 31MAR20 7 weekly service cancelled
Bandar Seri Begawan – Changsha 08FEB20 – 06APR20 1 weekly cancelled
Bandar Seri Begawan – Haikou 06FEB20 – 01APR20 2 weekly cancelled
Bandar Seri Begawan – Hangzhou 11FEB20 – 06APR20 1 weekly cancelled
Bandar Seri Begawan – Hong Kong Reduce from 7 weekly to
04FEB20 – 16FEB20 5 weekly
19FEB20 – 29FEB20 3 weekly
01MAR20 – 26MAR20 4 weekly
Bandar Seri Begawan – Nanning 06FEB20 – 31MAR20 2 weekly cancelled
Bandar Seri Begawan – Shanghai Pu Dong 03FEB20 – 31MAR20 3 weekly cancelled
