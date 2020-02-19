Asiana Airlines in recent schedule update extended Seoul Incheon – Kaohsiung schedule into summer 2020 season, on/after 29MAR20. For summer season, the Star Alliance carrier continues to operate 1 daily flight on this route, with Airbus A321 aircraft.
OZ717 ICN1205 – 1340KHH 321 257
OZ717 ICN1205 – 1355KHH 321 x257
OZ718 KHH1440 – 1925ICN 321 57
OZ718 KHH1440 – 1940ICN 321 2
OZ718 KHH1455 – 1925ICN 321 13
OZ718 KHH1455 – 1940ICN 321 46
Asiana Airlines extends Kaohsiung service into S20
