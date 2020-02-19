Asiana Airlines extends Kaohsiung service into S20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Asiana Airlines in recent schedule update extended Seoul Incheon – Kaohsiung schedule into summer 2020 season, on/after 29MAR20. For summer season, the Star Alliance carrier continues to operate 1 daily flight on this route, with Airbus A321 aircraft.

OZ717 ICN1205 – 1340KHH 321 257
OZ717 ICN1205 – 1355KHH 321 x257

OZ718 KHH1440 – 1925ICN 321 57
OZ718 KHH1440 – 1940ICN 321 2
OZ718 KHH1455 – 1925ICN 321 13
OZ718 KHH1455 – 1940ICN 321 46

About The Author...

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.