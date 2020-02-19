VietJet Air Feb/Mar 2020 Korea frequency changes as of 14FEB20

VietJet Air in the last few days outlined frequency changes for service to Korea, for the month of February and March 2020. Planned adjustment as follows.



Da Lat – Seoul Incheon 19FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Ho Chi Minh City – Seoul Incheon 21FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 18 to 14 weekly



Other routes will also see selected cancellations on certain dates.