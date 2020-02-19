Thai Airways International extends Mainland China / Hong Kong reductions to March 2020

Thai Airways International has extended service reduction to Mainland China into March 2020, reflected in recent schedule update. In addition, the airline has further adjusted planned operational frequencies from mid-February. Planned adjustment as of 18FEB20 as follows.



Bangkok – Beijing Capital Reduce from 14 weekly to

08FEB20 – 16FEB20 7 weekly

17FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly



Bangkok – Chengdu Reduce from 7 weekly to

06FEB20 – 16FEB20 5 weekly

17FEB20 – 29FEB20 Cancelled (EXCEPT 19FEB20 – 21FEB20)



Bangkok – Guangzhou Reduce from 2 daily to

08FEB20 – 15FEB20 1 daily

16FEB20 – 02MAR20 Cancelled

03MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly



Bangkok – Hong Kong 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 daily (Planned 4th daily in March 2020 cancelled)

Bangkok – Kunming Reduce from 7 weekly to

06FEB20 – 16FEB20 3 weekly

17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Bangkok – Phuket – Beijing Capital 04FEB20 – 15FEB20 Temporary operation, 1 daily 777-200ER

Bangkok – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 2 daily to

10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

17FEB20 – 01MAR20 4 weekly

02MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly



Bangkok – Xiamen Reduce from 4 weekly to

03FEB20 – 15FEB20 2 weekly

16FEB20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled

