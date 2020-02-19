Thai Airways International extends Mainland China / Hong Kong reductions to March 2020

Thai Airways International has extended service reduction to Mainland China into March 2020, reflected in recent schedule update. In addition, the airline has further adjusted planned operational frequencies from mid-February. Planned adjustment as of 18FEB20 as follows.
Bangkok – Beijing Capital Reduce from 14 weekly to
08FEB20 – 16FEB20 7 weekly
17FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly
Bangkok – Chengdu Reduce from 7 weekly to
06FEB20 – 16FEB20 5 weekly
17FEB20 – 29FEB20 Cancelled (EXCEPT 19FEB20 – 21FEB20)
Bangkok – Guangzhou Reduce from 2 daily to
08FEB20 – 15FEB20 1 daily
16FEB20 – 02MAR20 Cancelled
03MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly
Bangkok – Hong Kong 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 daily (Planned 4th daily in March 2020 cancelled)
Bangkok – Kunming Reduce from 7 weekly to
06FEB20 – 16FEB20 3 weekly
17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled
Bangkok – Phuket – Beijing Capital 04FEB20 – 15FEB20 Temporary operation, 1 daily 777-200ER
Bangkok – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 2 daily to
10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
17FEB20 – 01MAR20 4 weekly
02MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly
Bangkok – Xiamen Reduce from 4 weekly to
03FEB20 – 15FEB20 2 weekly
16FEB20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled
