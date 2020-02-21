Etihad cancels Hong Kong Feb/Mar 2020 service as of 21FEB20

Etihad Airways this week announced additional service reduction for Abu Dhabi – Hong Kong service. The airline has decided to cancel this route on temporary basis, from 21FEB20 to 28MAR20. The airline previously scheduled 5 weekly 787-9 service, instead of 7 weekly.



Schedule from 29MAR20 as follows.



EY834 AUH2200 – 1005+1HKG 789 D

EY833 HKG1945 – 0005+1AUH 789 D



Separately, the airline has temporary cancelled service to Nagoya, where it operates Abu Dhabi – Beijing Capital – Nagoya routing. Beijing – Nagoya sector has been cancelled since 05FEB20 (AUH departure), expected to resume by 29MAR20.